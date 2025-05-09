Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.
