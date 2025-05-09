Cormark Lifts Earnings Estimates for Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hammond Power Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 5th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.06. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hammond Power Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.