Cormark Lifts Earnings Estimates for Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hammond Power Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 5th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.06. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hammond Power Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.