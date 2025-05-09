Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,916,000 after acquiring an additional 164,563 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 441,770 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Couchbase by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,703,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 712,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $974.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.83. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Couchbase

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,395.57. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.