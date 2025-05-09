Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of CMCT opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $769.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($18.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($166.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
