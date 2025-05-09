Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CMCT opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $769.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($18.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($166.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 643,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,623,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 781,837 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

