Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,641,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,663,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,006,168.04. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $2,362,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,020,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $2,050,950.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,132,900.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,812,800.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $2,737,350.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,600,950.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -342.60 and a beta of 2.29. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $86.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after acquiring an additional 368,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,578 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

