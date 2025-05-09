CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock Holdings Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 700.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,337 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFB. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $788.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

