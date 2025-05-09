CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 16,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $6,990,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,653 shares in the company, valued at $109,068,402.64. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $428.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.00. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.47, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,310,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.20.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

