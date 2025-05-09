Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.05). 3,341,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 1,244,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($1.00).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

