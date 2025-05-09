DA Davidson Has Bullish Estimate for PLTR FY2025 Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Palantir Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 8.0 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $119.32 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 628.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock worth $252,115,667 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.