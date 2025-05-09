Daniel K. Schlanger Sells 20,000 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CCI opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -58.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,243,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,465,000 after buying an additional 282,821 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $3,083,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

