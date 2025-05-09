David Baszucki Sells 1,375,002 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,024,952.77. The trade was a 86.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16.

On Monday, March 17th, David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95.

On Monday, March 3rd, David Baszucki sold 195,068 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $12,667,715.92.

On Tuesday, February 25th, David Baszucki sold 1,445 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $87,422.50.

On Thursday, February 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,448 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $395,455.84.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CICC Research started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 939.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Roblox by 3,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $763,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

