DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

DBVT opened at $9.95 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $272.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.07% and a negative net margin of 815.73%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

