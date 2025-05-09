Deepak Chopra Sells 20,000 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,292,825.62. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $222.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $227.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.63.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

