Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – May 6th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute or monetize content through digital channels such as streaming platforms, social networks, online publishers and digital advertising networks. Their market performance is often driven by metrics like user engagement, subscriber growth, advertising revenue trends and shifts in consumer media habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.05. 9,932,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,759,416. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.86. 847,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.21 and its 200-day moving average is $439.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.73. The stock had a trading volume of 379,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 102.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE:RKT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 4,915,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,227,383. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 2.33.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. 4,621,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,667,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.66.

