Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 379,288 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,368,965 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,824,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 774,844 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in First Foundation by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,277,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 417,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 417,044 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 176,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFWM. StockNews.com cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.01. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

