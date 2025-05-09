Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 67,934 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 901,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $230.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, VP Kristie Burns sold 4,830 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $70,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,717.20. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Reuvers sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $159,147.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,806.10. This represents a 4.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $285,444 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Further Reading

