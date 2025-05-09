Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 39,894 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 932,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Superior Group of Companies worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of SGC stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.