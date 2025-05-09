Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,998 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 7,305.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3,955.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 2,840 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $94,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,453,299.23. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.74, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

