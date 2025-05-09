Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,727 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 351.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 324,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $409.88 million, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $72.26.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $325.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.83 million. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 619,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,246.80. This trade represents a 13.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

