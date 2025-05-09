discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 591 ($7.83) and last traded at GBX 583 ($7.72). Approximately 8,984,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,760% from the average daily volume of 483,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 582 ($7.71).

A number of research firms have commented on DSCV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of discoverIE Group to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.14) to GBX 600 ($7.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.59) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital raised discoverIE Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 549.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 620.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £567.04 million, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 608 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £1,064 ($1,409.64). Also, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £65,280 ($86,486.49). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,175 shares of company stock worth $9,349,400. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries.

