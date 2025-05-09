Dorothy Barbery Sells 350,000 Shares of Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) Stock

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Free Report) insider Dorothy Barbery sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.80 ($5.00), for a total transaction of A$2,730,000.00 ($1,750,000.00).

Universal Store Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $626.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Universal Store alerts:

Universal Store Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Universal Store’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Universal Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.44%.

About Universal Store

Universal Store Holdings Limited designs, wholesales, and retails fashion products for men and women in Australia. It operates through Universal Store and CTC segments. The company’s products include tops, dresses, jerseys, jeans, skirts, matching sets, T-shirts, vests, pants, cardigans, jackets and coats, jumper and hoodies, shirts, shorts, blazers, bralettes and swim wear; denim products; shoes, such as crocs, birkenstocks, sneakers, sandals, loafers boots, thongs, jibbitz, and kids shoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.