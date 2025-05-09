Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 7th

Walmart, BellRing Brands, Colgate-Palmolive, Regal Rexnord, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, and Post are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services online, often through digital storefronts, marketplaces or direct-to-consumer platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of internet-based retail, which can benefit from trends like increasing online shopping adoption and global market reach. Because they depend on factors such as website traffic, logistics infrastructure and digital marketing effectiveness, ecommerce stocks can be more sensitive to changes in consumer behavior and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $98.85. 6,343,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,783,537. Walmart has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.02. 4,277,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,959. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.28. 1,560,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,295. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.36. The stock had a trading volume of 817,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,787. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRX

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,244,183. GameStop has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $64.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.87 and a beta of -0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,046.61. 73,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,455. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $990.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,067.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.17. 356,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.72. Post has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POST

Featured Stories