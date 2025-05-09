Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 6th

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, Baidu, Lucid Group, and SolarEdge Technologies are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, develop, manufacture or supply components for battery-powered cars, trucks and motorbikes. Owning these stocks gives investors exposure to the rapid growth of the electric-mobility sector, which is driven by technological advances in batteries, tightening emissions regulations and rising consumer demand for cleaner transport. Performance in this segment often hinges on factors like government incentives, charging-infrastructure build-out and raw-material costs for batteries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $6.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,176,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,677,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.34 billion, a PE ratio of 134.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. 17,856,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,314,840. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baidu has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.09.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,184,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,564,001. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.88. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,691,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,184. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $896.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

