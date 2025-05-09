Elios Financial Group Inc. Purchases 443 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,782.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,540,208,000 after buying an additional 6,883,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $192.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.