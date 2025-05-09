EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,958,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,066,000 after purchasing an additional 581,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,869,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,212,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,109,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after acquiring an additional 960,577 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,320,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

