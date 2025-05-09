Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – May 6th

Alibaba Group, Roblox, and Walt Disney are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, produce or distribute entertainment content—ranging from film studios, television networks and streaming platforms to video-game developers and music labels. Their performance typically hinges on the success of new releases, subscriber growth and shifts in consumer tastes, making them potentially high-growth but also volatile investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $128.21. 11,342,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,520,931. The stock has a market cap of $306.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

RBLX stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,023,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,888. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.23. 4,720,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,104,142. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09.

