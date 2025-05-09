Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DBVT FY2026 Earnings

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for DBV Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.55). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DBV Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($7.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 815.73% and a negative return on equity of 106.07%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $272.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

