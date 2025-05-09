Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 21,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 29,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Articles

