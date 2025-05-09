Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expro Group

Expro Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. Expro Group has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $943.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 824.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Expro Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.