Family Office Research LLC Acquires Shares of 6,263 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Family Office Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $192.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

