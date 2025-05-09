Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 6th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares of companies whose core businesses involve providing financial services—such as banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and brokerage firms. Their performance is closely tied to economic cycles, interest rate movements, credit conditions and regulatory changes. Investors in financial stocks typically seek dividend income and capital appreciation while managing sector-specific risks like credit defaults and shifting regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,993,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,472,365. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $399.26 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.48.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $5.01 on Tuesday, reaching $399.80. 2,679,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,093. The company has a market cap of $363.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.03. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $393.11 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

