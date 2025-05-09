First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22.

First Farmers Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

