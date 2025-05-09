First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a P/E ratio of 205.11 and a beta of 0.25. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at $949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 76,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

