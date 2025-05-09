First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3,889.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,377,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $19,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Merchants by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,133,000 after buying an additional 332,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $9,107,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.02. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $46.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRME. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Merchants

First Merchants Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.