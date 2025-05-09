First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $9.96 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.83.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $108,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

