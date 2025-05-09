First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,308 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 76.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 3.9 %

NGS stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

