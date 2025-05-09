First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 17,921 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 15,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.57.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 231,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,960,000.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

