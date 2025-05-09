First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 17,921 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 15,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.
About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
