First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.12% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEUZ opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $50.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

