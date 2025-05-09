First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Posted by on May 9th, 2025

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXTGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.67 and last traded at $95.06. 8,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 62,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.06.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.