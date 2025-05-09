First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.67 and last traded at $95.06. 8,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 62,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.06.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

