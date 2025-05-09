Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE FMX opened at $101.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.69. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

