Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 55,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 314,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.39.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Foresight Autonomous had a negative net margin of 2,450.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.40%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million.
Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous
About Foresight Autonomous
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
