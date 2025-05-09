Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 55,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 314,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Foresight Autonomous had a negative net margin of 2,450.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.40%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million.

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous

About Foresight Autonomous

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 98,273,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 982,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 982,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

