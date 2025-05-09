Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 137.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin Electric worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,076,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

FELE stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

