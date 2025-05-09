FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Colabor Group Issued By Cormark

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Colabor Group in a report released on Monday, May 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on Colabor Group from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCL opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61. Colabor Group has a 12-month low of C$0.79 and a 12-month high of C$1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$80.70 million, a PE ratio of 90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

