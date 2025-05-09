FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Celsius Issued By William Blair

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CELH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Celsius Trading Down 1.5 %

Celsius stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after buying an additional 1,444,020 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Celsius by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after buying an additional 2,591,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after buying an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $85,068,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

