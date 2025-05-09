FY2026 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Group Cut by Cormark

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a report released on Monday, May 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s FY2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.54. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$7.40 and a 1 year high of C$10.27.

In related news, Director Steve Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$184,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$29,559.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,898 shares of company stock worth $232,659. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

