FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Globalstar Issued By B. Riley

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globalstar in a research report issued on Sunday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Globalstar has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of -673.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,270,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 340,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 36.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,266,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 603,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Globalstar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,335,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after buying an additional 540,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,262,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 76,436 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Globalstar by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,312,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 860,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Monroe III bought 209,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,718,975.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 790,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,792,984.44. This trade represents a 36.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $580,379.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 399,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,337.76. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 259,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,726 and have sold 34,257 shares valued at $755,528. 60.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.