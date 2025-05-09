FY2029 Earnings Estimate for BTSG Issued By Leerink Partnrs

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BrightSpring Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 2.06. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,102,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,325,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after buying an additional 268,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,698,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after acquiring an additional 328,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 1,735,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,550,000 after acquiring an additional 571,437 shares in the last quarter.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

