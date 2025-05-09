GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Major Shareholder Charles William Jr. Griege Sells 50,000 Shares

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Charles William Jr. Griege sold 50,000 shares of GBank Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,289 shares in the company, valued at $15,702,168.28. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GBank Financial Price Performance

Shares of GBFH opened at $41.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $592.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of -0.65.

Get GBank Financial alerts:

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GBank Financial Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

GBank Financial Company Profile

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GBank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.