George Kurtz Sells 55,556 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $428.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.47, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

