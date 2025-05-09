GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €25.60 ($28.76) and last traded at €25.10 ($28.20). 82,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.05 ($28.15).

GFT Technologies Trading Down 8.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.91. The firm has a market cap of $612.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

