GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €25.60 ($28.76) and last traded at €25.10 ($28.20). 82,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.05 ($28.15).
GFT Technologies Trading Down 8.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.91. The firm has a market cap of $612.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67.
GFT Technologies Company Profile
GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GFT Technologies
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.